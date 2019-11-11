Colts' Nyheim Hines: Seven touches in Sunday's loss
Hines had three carries for 14 yards and four receptions for 30 yards on seven targets in Sunday's loss to Miami.
Hines saw an increase in targets with Brian Hoyer at quarterback as he didn't throw much down field. With Jordan Wilkins hurting his ankle in the game, Hines could see more snaps next week against Jacksonville, but he's still having a smaller secondary role behind starter Marlon Mack.
