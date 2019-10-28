Play

Hines had four carries for 12 yards and three receptions for 34 yards on three targets in Sunday's win over Denver.

Hines played on 18 of the offense's 64 snaps and got more usage than Jordan Wilkins (6 snaps). He remains the top passing-down option at running back but isn't getting much playing time behind Marlon Mack.

