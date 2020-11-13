Hines rushed 12 times for 70 yards and a touchdown and brought in five of six targets for 45 yards and another score in the Colts' 34-17 win over the Titans on Thursday night.

Hines outpaced backfield mates Jordan Wilkins and Jonathan Taylor by four and five carries, respectively, and he was easily the most efficient of the trio while gaining 5.8 yards per rush. The third-year pro's number of rushing touches represented a season high, and he now has three receiving touchdowns overall in the last three games courtesy of his 13-yard scoring grab in the second quarter Thursday. Hines' strong night notwithstanding, it's difficult to pin down coach Frank Reich's running back usage from week to week, leaving Hines with nebulous fantasy prospects going into a Week 11 interconference showdown against the Packers on Sunday, Nov. 22.