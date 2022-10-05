With Jonathan Taylor (ankle) out Thursday against the Broncos, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star expects Hines and Phillip Lindsay to lead the Colts' Week 5 rushing corps.

Hines, who has logged eight carries and 17 catches through his first four games, represents a Week 5 alternative to those who roster Taylor or are looking for some short-term backfield depth. Meanwhile, Lindsay figures to be elevated from the Colts' practice squad ahead of Thursday's contest and could also factor in Thursday, with Deon Jackson also in the mix.