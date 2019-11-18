Colts' Nyheim Hines: Should see increased role
Hines carried the ball three times for 11 yards and a touchdown in Week 11 against the Jaguars. He also added three receptions on four targets for 24 yards.
Hines took advantage of Marlon Mack's hand injury to record his first touchdown of the season. His scamper came early in the fourth quarter when he took a handoff for seven yards into the end zone. He tallied three rushing attempts and a target after Mack exited early in the third quarter, clearly working behind Jonathan Williams. However, with Mack already declared out, Hines should be in line for increased work as the Colts take on the Texans in Week 12 on Thursday.
