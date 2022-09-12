Hines had three carries for four yards and six receptions for 50 yards on six targets in Sunday's tie at Houston.

Hines played on 26 of the offense's 92 snaps while Jonathan Taylor played on 70 snaps. The Colts played from far behind much of the game, so Hines was involved in the passing game. However, the Indianapolis coaching staff's desire to reduce Taylor's workload and get Hines more involved in the offense didn't exactly work out as planned. Hines played just a few more snaps than average lats season (19 per game) and Taylor logged 31 carries. Hines should get targets in the passing game when the team is behind, but it's still not clear he'll get the same usage in other game scripts.