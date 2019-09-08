Hines carried the ball four times for 13 yards and caught all four of his targets for four yards in Sunday's 30-24 overtime loss to the Chargers.

The split of touches in the Colts' backfield didn't change with Jacoby Brissett under center, as Marlon Mack saw 25 carries but didn't catch a pass. Hines could find better opportunities to make an impact in the passing game later in the year, but it will likely take an injury to Mack for Hines to see a significant workload.