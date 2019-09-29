Colts' Nyheim Hines: Steps in for injured Mack
Hines ran for six yards on three attempts and added 39 yards on six receptions during Sunday's 31-24 loss to Oakland.
Hines enjoyed a season-high nine touches Sunday as Marlon Mack (ankle) exited the game early and did not return. With the extent of Mack's injury unclear, fans will obviously be monitoring the situation heading in to Week 5 against the Chiefs. Should Mack miss time, Hines would seem to be likely to maintain his pass-catching role with a few more carries with Jordan Wilkins slightly more established as a runner.
