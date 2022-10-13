Hines (concussion) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Per Zak Keefer of The Athletic, Hines continued to practice in a red (non-contact) jersey Thursday, suggesting that the running back has yet to fully clear the NFL's concussion protocols. Friday's injury report will reveal whether Hines and/or top back Jonathan Taylor (ankle/limited) approach Sunday's game against the Jaguars with injury designations or cleared for Week 6 action.
