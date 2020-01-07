Colts' Nyheim Hines: Supplies 56 total yards in Week 17
Hines carried seven times for 34 yards and added three receptions for 22 yards on five targets in the Colts' 38-20 loss to the Jaguars in Week 17.
After taking two punts to the house in the Colts' Week 16 win over the Panthers, Hines had a more muted impact on special teams in the regular-season finale, collecting 44 yards across his three total returns. Instead, Hines offered his primary contributions as a change-of-pace option behind top back Marlon Mack. Hines' 56 total yards from scrimmage were his most since Week 12, and his second-best output of the season overall. Expect the 2018 fourth-round pick to maintain his spot as the No. 2 option on the backfield depth chart entering training camp next summer.
