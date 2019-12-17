Colts' Nyheim Hines: Takes back seat in blowout loss
Hines rushed twice for 10 yards and caught both his targets for two yards in Monday's 34-7 loss to the Saints.
This is the game script that should've benefited a back like Hines, as the Colts trailed by a hefty margin early and Jacoby Brissett threw 34 times. However, Marlon Mack commanded the bulk of the team's backfield reps, rushing 11 times for 19 yards. Hines is tough to depend on now that Mack's back, but he still has pass-catching upside with 40 receptions for 296 yards this year.
