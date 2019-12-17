Hines rushed twice for 10 yards and caught both targets for two yards in Monday's 34-7 loss to the Saints.

This is the game script that should've benefited a back like Hines, as the Colts trailed by a hefty margin early and Jacoby Brissett threw 34 times. However, Marlon Mack commanded a bulk of the team's backfield reps, rushing 11 times for 19 yards. Hines is tough to depend on now that Mack's back, but he still has pass-catching upside with 40 receptions for 296 scoreless yards this year.