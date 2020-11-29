Hines rushed the ball 10 times for 29 yards in Week 12 against the Titans. He added eight receptions on 10 targets for 66 yards.

Hines carried the ball four times on the Colts' first offensive possession in the absence of Jonathan Taylor (illness), racking up 12 yards in the process. The majority of his production thereafter was dictated by game script, as the Colts faced a large deficit from the middle of the second quarter onward. That allowed Hines to rack up season-high target and catch totals, highlighted by gains of 19 and 10 yards. Though the Colts aren't likely to face a big deficit against Houston in Week 13, Hines did out-touch Jordan Wilkins 18-9 and would likely serve as the lead back if Taylor remains sidelined.