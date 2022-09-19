Hines recorded four receptions on five targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Jaguars.

Hines started the game hot, as he tallied two receptions on three targets for 23 yards on the opening drive. However, his production -- as well as the Colts' entire offense -- sputtered from there and his lack of involvement as a rusher cost him the chance for a more productive performance. Positively, Hines has a clear role in the offense, as he's earned 11 targets through the first two games of the season.