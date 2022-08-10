The Colts expect Hines to catch 60 or more passes this season, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com.

Team often try to raise a player's real-life trade value, but in this case the Colts seemingly want to pump up Hines' fantasy ADP. Coach Frank Reich said in May that he'd pick Hines if he were playing in a fantasy league this year -- a not-so-subtle hint that the team has more in mind for the 26-year-old than last year's 56 carries and 57 targets. A big increase in carries wouldn't make much sense unless Jonathan Taylor gets injured, but the Colts could throw more, sub Taylor out more often on pass snaps and/or deploy more two-back formations. Both guys played all 17 games last year, with Taylor at 68.9 percent snap share, Hines at 31.2 percent and the team's other halfbacks combining for 6.9 percent. Additional playing time is a necessity for a big jump in production, as Hines is already pretty close to maxed out in terms of his frequency of being targeted when on the field (he saw the ball on 30 percent of his routes each of the last three years -- top 10 in the league among all pass catchers every time).