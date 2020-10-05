Hines carried the ball nine times for 24 yards in Week 4 against the Bears. He also added three receptions for eight yards.

Hines wasn't heavily utilized in the offense, as Jordan Wilkins matched his nine carries. He did provide a spark to the offense on a drive late in the first quarter, recording a rush and reception of 12 and 15 yards respectively. The Colts have shown a willingness to employ a run-heavy approach early this season as they've often led games. While that's led to three victories, it is not conducive to Hines' success, which comes primarily as a receiver with the chance to work in the open field.