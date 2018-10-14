Colts' Nyheim Hines: Totals 35 yards in loss
Hines rushed three times for 14 yards and added 21 yards on two catches during Sunday's 42-34 loss to the Jets.
Marlon Mack returned to the backfield for the first time since Week 2 and, not surprisingly, Hines' five touches ended up being his lowest total since Week 2. Hines has developed into a solid option in the passing game, something Mack hasn't really shown much of thus far in his career. That might keep Hines more active than he otherwise would be now that Mack is back in the fold, but Sunday's quiet outing against New York doesn't offer a ton of promise. A stout Buffalo defense awaits on Sunday.
