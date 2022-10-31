Hines recorded five rushes for 20 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Commanders. He added two receptions for 29 yards.

Hines saw a season-high five rushing attempts with Jonathan Taylor briefly sidelined by an ankle injury. He was also surprisingly given a goal-line carry early in the fourth quarter with Taylor serving as his lead blocker on the play. Hines' other highlight came on an over-the-shoulder catch for 22 yards one possession earlier. Hines will remain involved in the offense moving forward, but barring an ongoing injury to Taylor, he is unlikely to see more than 10 touches regularly moving forward.