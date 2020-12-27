Hines carried eight times for 44 yards and caught all five of his targets for 20 additional yards during Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Steelers.

Hines averaged a healthy 5.5 yards per carry and snared every pass sent his way, but his inability to break off big plays limited his overall output. Although his 145 rushing yards over the last three games is by far his best stretch of the season, he's averaging just 16 receiving yards per game during the same timeframe. Hines could have plenty of chances to add to his numbers in next Sunday's regular-season finale against the hapless Jaguars.