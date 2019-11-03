Colts' Parris Campbell: 80 total yards
Campbell (hand) hauled in all five of his targets for 53 yards in Week 9 against Pittsburgh. He also added three rushes for 27 yards.
Campbell brought a big-play element to the Colts' offense in the absence of T.Y. Hilton (calf), accounting for three plays of 15 or more yards. The team emphasized getting him the ball in situations where he could display his athleticism, with his biggest gain of the contest coming on a short pass early in the second quarter which he turned upfield for a 27-yard gain. He was also used as a ball carrier on a reverse, which he converted into a 22-yard gain. After the game, Campbell underwent an x-ray on his hand, though the results were inconclusive. As a result, his status heading into the team's Week 10 matchup against the Dolphins is up in the air.
