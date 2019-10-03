Play

Campbell (abdominal) didn't practice Thursday.

Campbell succumbed to the abdominal injury in the Week 4 loss to the Raiders, missing a few plays as a result but ultimately remaining in the contest. The rookie's inability to practice either Wednesday or Thursday suddenly puts his availability for Sunday's game against the Chiefs in question, with more clarity on that front likely to come based on what he's able to do during the Colts' final practice of the week Friday.

