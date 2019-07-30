Colts' Parris Campbell: Absent from practice
Campbell (hamstring) isn't practicing Tuesday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Despite suffering an injury at the end of Sunday's practice, Campbell earned high praise for his performance from coach Frank Reich. The rookie wide receiver may miss some time, but it didn't sound like the Colts were too worried about his hamstring.
