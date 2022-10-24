Campbell recorded 10 receptions on 12 targets for 70 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Titans.

Campbell turned in his second consecutive strong performance and led the Colts' receiving corps in targets, receptions and yards. He also accounted for the team's only touchdown of the day on a four-yard catch late in the third quarter. Campbell now has 23 targets across his last two games, and he should the chance to continue to rack up looks in the short areas of the field in the absence of Ashton Dulin (foot).