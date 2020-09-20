Campbell didn't suffer a torn ACL during Sunday's 28-11 win against the Vikings, but an MRI will be performed to uncover the nature of his knee injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Whenever a player is carted off the field, as Campbell was Sunday, the worst can be feared, but it appears the second-year wide receiver avoided that scenario in this case. Still, testing will determine both his diagnosis and subsequent prognosis. If Campbell is forced to miss time, Zach Pascal and Michael Pittman will see additional run alongside No. 1 WR T.Y. Hilton.