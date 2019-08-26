Colts' Parris Campbell: Back at work
Campbell (hamstring) returned to practice Monday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Campbell hadn't practiced in over four weeks, so he'll have some catching up to do, but his return to the field Monday does give him some time to carve out a role in the Indy passing game behind T.Y. Hilton and Devin Funchess. The 2019 second-rounder will look to parlay his blazing speed into production at the NFL level, but in order to do so he'll need to quickly develop a rapport with Jacoby Brissett, who is now the Colts' starting QB, following Andrew Luck's retirement.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football prep: Deep sleepers
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Brown busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Duke a breakout star?
In the wake of Lamar Miller's ACL injury, Ben Gretch examines the Texans' options, including...
-
Ebron is still a top-12 Fantasy TE
Andrew Luck is gone and the Colts offense is going to change, but Dave Richard argues that...
-
Preseason Believe It or Not
Week 3 was wilder than we could have imagined. Heath Cummings tells you what you should be...
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...