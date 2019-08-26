Campbell (hamstring) returned to practice Monday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Campbell hadn't practiced in over four weeks, so he'll have some catching up to do, but his return to the field Monday does give him some time to carve out a role in the Indy passing game behind T.Y. Hilton and Devin Funchess. The 2019 second-rounder will look to parlay his blazing speed into production at the NFL level, but in order to do so he'll need to quickly develop a rapport with Jacoby Brissett, who is now the Colts' starting QB, following Andrew Luck's retirement.

