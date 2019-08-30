Campbell (hamstring) caught three of four targets for 42 yards in Thursday's preseason finale against the Bengals.

Campbell looked solid considering he hadn't practiced in a month until finally getting back on the field this week. This appearance clears up the rookie second-rounder's Week 1 status, though the whole Colts passing game looks a lot less exciting now without Andrew Luck under center.

