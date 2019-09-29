Play

Campbell (abdomen) returned to Sunday's contest against the Raiders, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Campbell barely missed any snaps, given that he suffered his injury late in the second quarter and was cleared shortly following halftime. The rookie second-round pick will resume operating as Indianapolis' top kick returner. With T.Y. Hilton (quadriceps) inactive, Campbell could be in line for increased targets to close out Sunday's game.

