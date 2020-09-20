Campbell was carted off the field with an apparent knee injury during Sunday's game versus the Vikings, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
The injury occurred early in the first quarter of Sunday's game. Campbell struggled with an assortment of injuries in his rookie 2019 season, and this could be another potentially serious issue.
More News
-
Colts' Parris Campbell: Leads team in receiving yards•
-
Colts' Parris Campbell: Practicing fully•
-
Colts' Parris Campbell: Makes more progress•
-
Colts' Parris Campbell: Returns to field, still in protocol•
-
Colts' Parris Campbell: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Colts' Parris Campbell: Concussed in car accident•