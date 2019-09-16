Campbell caught a 12-yard touchdown on his only target in Sunday's win over Tennessee.

Campbell played the fewest snaps on offense of the receivers (18) but was close to third on going out for a pass (13) . The Colts don't have a clear No. 2 receiver after Devin Funchess' collarbone injury as the workload after T.Y. Hilton was split fairly evenly between Campbell, Deon Cain, Zach Pascal and Chester Rogers. However, the Colts also had just four receptions to non-Hilton receivers as they may just rely more on the team's two tight ends.

