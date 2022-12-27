Campbell hauled in two of five targets for 19 yards during Monday's 20-3 loss to the Chargers.

Campbell finished second among the Colts wideouts in targets and offensive snaps behind Michael Pittman, but the former failed to make much of a fantasy impact. From Weeks 4 through 13, Campbell totaled 45 receptions on 60 targets for 450 yards and three touchdowns, but he's managed just four receptions on eight targets for 32 yards across the Colts' past two games following their Week 14 bye. The 2019 second-round pick figures to operate as the team's No. 2 wideout again in Week 17, but given his recent performances, he'll likely be a risky fantasy play even in deeper leagues.