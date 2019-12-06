Coach Frank Reich confirmed Campbell (hand) will be available to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, barring a setback, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Campbell opened the week as a full participant in practice and wasn't restricted Thursday or Friday either, so he'll put an end to a four-game absence in Tampa Bay. With top wideout T.Y. Hilton (calf) ruled out for another game, Campbell could immediately slide into a starting role at receiver alongside Zach Pascal on Sunday. Even if Hilton returns at some point during the final three games of the season, Campbell could retain a sizable role in the Colts' passing attack with three other key receiving options (Eric Ebron, Devin Funchess and Chester Rogers) on injured reserve.