Campbell entered the concussion protocol Wednesday after he was involved in a minor car accident, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Multiple reports suggest the second-year pro has been one of the standout performers at Colts training camp, bouncing back strong after his rookie season was marred by a sports hernia, a broken hand, a fractured foot and a hamstring injury. His bad lack may be carrying over to 2020, but Campbell at least has two and a half weeks to make his way through the concussion protocol before the Colts open their season Sept. 13 at Jacksonville. A Week 1 absence could lead to more snaps for Michael Pittman and Zach Pascal, though neither is similar to Campbell stylistically.