Campbell caught both of his targets for 43 yards and also recorded a 28-yard carry during Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Commanders.

After opening the season with just 112 receiving yards through the first five games, Campbell has caught fire over the last three, gathering in 19 of 25 targets for 170 yards and two touchdowns. He also bolstered his Week 8 stat line with his first rush since 2020, which doubled as the team's longest play on the ground. Campbell will look to keep up his hot streak Sunday at New England, whose defense has allowed the 13th-most yards per target (8.5) to opposing wideouts this year.