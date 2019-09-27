Campbell and Deon Cain could be in for larger roles with T.Y. Hilton (quad) listed as doubtful on the official injury report for Sunday's game against Oakland, Kevin Bowen reports.

Campbell could emerge as the most targeted receiver Sunday as his role in the offense has grown each week (32 snaps on offense in Week 3 after 18 snaps each of the first two weeks). Still, the pecking order for targets if Hilton is out isn't clear as the other receivers nearly equally split snap counts last week. The Colts may also use more two-TE sets.