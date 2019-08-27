Colts' Parris Campbell: Could play Thursday
Campbell (hamstring) could play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Bengals, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports.
The 2019 second-rounder returned to practice Monday and the hope is that he'll get some game reps in on Thursday. If all goes well on that front, Campbell will then look to secure a notable role in the Colts offense to start the coming season. For now, T.Y Hilton and Devin Funchess sit atop the team's wideout depth chart, but Campbell has the talent to make an impact as the 2019 season rolls along, particularly if he's able to form a strong rapport with starting QB Jacoby Brissett.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy: Winning auction strategy
Want to land a tremendous roster in your auction? Dave Richard's time-tested tips will help...
-
Fantasy football prep: TE strategy
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Auction draft: Different strokes
There's a mistake many Fantasy auctioneers make, even ones on big fancy Fantasy websites. Dave...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Get Jackson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Brady
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your fantasy football draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have...