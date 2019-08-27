Campbell (hamstring) could play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Bengals, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports.

The 2019 second-rounder returned to practice Monday and the hope is that he'll get some game reps in on Thursday. If all goes well on that front, Campbell will then look to secure a notable role in the Colts offense to start the coming season. For now, T.Y Hilton and Devin Funchess sit atop the team's wideout depth chart, but Campbell has the talent to make an impact as the 2019 season rolls along, particularly if he's able to form a strong rapport with starting QB Jacoby Brissett.