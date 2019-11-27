Campbell (hand) was limited at practice Wednesday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Campbell, who is bouncing back from a procedure on his right hand that he underwent about three weeks ago, has a chance to play Sunday against the Titans, but first the Colts want to see how the rookie wideout looks at practice in the coming days. "We've gotta see what he can do if he has to wear anything on his hand," coach Frank Reich noted Wednesday. "If he does have to wear something on his hand, can he catch with it? How much protection does he need? I know they've been tweaking and experimenting with some things. We'll just see how that goes and how he can practice." If Campbell is able to return to action this weekend, he could step into a key role opposite T.Y. Hilton (calf), with Devin Funchess (collarbone) still not ready to play.