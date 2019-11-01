Colts' Parris Campbell: Could see larger role
Campbell could have a larger role in the Indianapolis offense with T.Y. Hilton set to miss several weeks with a calf injury, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports.
Campbell did not have a target and played just eight snaps in last week's win over Denver. However, Campbell may have been eased into action after missing three weeks due to an abdominal injury. He could be moved up into a role where he's the deep threat in an attempt to replace Hilton's speed in the offense.
