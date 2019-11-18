Play

Campbell (hand) was estimated as a limited participated on Monday's injury report.

The Colts only held a walkthrough Monday, but the fact Campbell was expected to participate in some capacity is a good sign for his recovery from a fractured hand. The rookie second-round pick may not be able to return for Thursday's game at Houston due to the short week of preparation, but he appears on track for a return Week 13 as previously expected.

