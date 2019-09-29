Campbell is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders due to an abdominal injury, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Campbell exited Sunday's contest late in the second quarter, so he'll spend halftime undergoing further medical evaluation. With T.Y. Hilton (quadriceps) inactive, the Colts could be forced to proceed with Deon Cain, Zach Pascal and Chester Rogers as their top wide receivers if Campbell is unable to return.