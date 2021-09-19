Indianapolis is confident that both Michael Pittman (ankle) and Campbell (abdomen) will be available for Sunday's game against the Rams despite both being listed as questionable on the official injury report, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Schefter adds that the team does want to test both players in pre-game warmups before making a final decision. Both Campbell and Michael Pittman (ankle) appeared on the injury report for the first time Friday.
