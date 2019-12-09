Campbell, whom the Colts placed on injured reserve Monday, suffered a fractured foot in Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Buccaneers, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Fresh off returning from a four-game layoff due to a broken right hand, Campbell suffered another injury that will result in the third multi-week absence of his rookie season. The wideout could need surgery to address the fractured foot, but the expectation is that he'll be back to full strength for training camp, if not the Colts' offseason program. Campbell's injury woes put a damper on his first NFL season, with the second-round pick out of Ohio State appearing in just seven games and providing 18 receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown on 24 targets.