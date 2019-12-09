Colts' Parris Campbell: Fractures foot in Week 14
Campbell, whom the Colts placed on injured reserve Monday, suffered a fractured foot in Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Buccaneers, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Fresh off returning from a four-game layoff due to a broken right hand, Campbell suffered another injury that will result in the third multi-week absence of his rookie season. The wideout could need surgery to address the fractured foot, but the expectation is that he'll be back to full strength for training camp, if not the Colts' offseason program. Campbell's injury woes put a damper on his first NFL season, with the second-round pick out of Ohio State appearing in just seven games and providing 18 receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown on 24 targets.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 15 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Walking wounded
We're looking ahead to 2020, but first we have to get through all of the major injuries we...
-
Believe It or Not: Benching Rodgers?
Heath Cummings goes through the biggest storylines from Week 14, focusing on what matters for...
-
Early Waivers: No fluke
The 49ers have produced tons of Fantasy points for running backs, and it finally looks like...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...