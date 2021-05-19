Campbell was cleared last week and is officially good to go moving forward, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Campbell has had some tough luck with injuries early in his career but the 2019 second-round pick appears to finally be healthy again. He's coming off of a season in which he played just 63 offensive snaps in two games and recorded six catches for 71 yards, which follows just a seven-game rookie campaign due to injury. Still, he's just heading into his age 23 season, so there is still reason to believe he could have a breakout campaign in store alongside T.Y. Hilton and Michael Pittman if he can stay on the field.