Campbell began training camp as a starter with the first-team offense in two-receiver sets, 93.5 ESPN Indianapolis reports.
Meanwhile, rookie Alec Pierce worked with the first- and second-team units. This isn't a surprise since the oft-injured Campbell is healthy for the moment and Pierce is a rookie (2022 2nd-round pick) who will need to earn his way into the starting lineup. Still, it's notable that Campbell is getting the nod in two-receiver sets. Campbell missed most of last season after having foot surgery in October, but he returned for Week 18 and now has remained healthy throughout the offseason. How long he stays that way is anyone's guess, as injuries have limited the 2019 second-round pick to 15 games total in three seasons.
