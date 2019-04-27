Colts' Parris Campbell: Going to Indy
The Colts selected Campbell in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 59th overall.
This looks like a great pick both in the sense of talent value and fit. Campbell could never improve one bit and he'd at the very least pose a menacing after-the-catch threat in the meantime, but there's reason to be optimistic about the rest of his game developing. While Campbell was a redshirt senior at Ohio State he still won't turn 22 until July, and both his production and athletic metric variables are unmatched. Campbell (6-feet, 205 pounds) ran a 4.31-second 40-yard dash at the combine while also posting elite marks in the vertical (40 inches), broad jump (135 inches), and 20-yard shuttle (4.03). There's no doubt that Campbell is more toolsy than polished, but the after-the-catch skills he possesses in the meantime are a nice complement to the downfield threats posed by T.Y. Hilton and Devin Funchess. Campbell caught an absurd 78.8 percent of his targets at 10.0 yards per target over the last two years, and he's still young enough to develop more of a downfield game with the reps. With all of this said, he's more of a long-term asset until he expands his skill set.
