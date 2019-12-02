Coach Frank Reich said it's "too soon to tell" if Campbell (hand) will be cleared for Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Campbell was given a similarly ambiguous status a week ago but was inactive for this past Sunday's loss to the Titans. If he's able to get healthy, the rookie second-rounder is slated for a increased duties against the Bucs' 31st-ranked pass defense (282.8 yards allowed per game) since T.Y. Hilton (calf) is trending in the wrong direction.