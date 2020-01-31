Colts' Parris Campbell: Hopes to be healthy in February
Campbell (foot) has been rehabbing in Indianapolis, hoping to be healthy enough for high-intensity workouts by mid-February, Jim Ayello of The Indianapolis Star reports.
The second-round pick broke his foot during a Week 14 loss to Tampa Bay, capping off a frustrating rookie season that also featured a sports hernia, a hamstring injury and a broken hand. Campbell actually played with the foot fracture throughout much of that Week 14 contest, but X-rays after the game revealed it to be a season-ending injury. He finished the year with an 18-127-1 receiving line on 24 targets and four carries for 34 yards, averaging 28 offensive snaps in seven appearances. Campbell should return to health before OTAs, at which point he'll compete for the Colts' No. 2 or 3 spot at wide receiver.
