Campbell hurt his hamstring toward the end of Sunday's practice, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

Campbell reportedly had his best day of practice prior to the injury, earning lofty praise afterward from coach Frank Reich. "The two plays he made in the end zone today weren't gadget, hybrid, slot-receiver type plays," Reich said. They were legit, NFL, I'm gonna be a stud receiver plays." It doesn't sound like the Colts are too worried about the second-round pick's hamstring tweak.