Campbell had three receptions for 37 yards on four targets in Sunday's tie at Houston.

Campbell's stats are a little misleading in that he had a 27-yard garbage time reception when both teams were just running out the clock at the end of overtime. Campbell played on 71 of the offense's 92 snaps, but didn't appear to be a big part of the game plan and Matt Ryan appeared to have a better rapport with Ashton Dulin. At least Campbell stayed healthy (he's played just 15 games in three years) and it's just one game, but there's reason for concern.