Campbell had five receptions for 25 yards on eight targets in Sunday's loss to Oakland.

Campbell missed some time in the second quarter due to an abdominal injury but was able to play the entire second half. He led the Colts (along with Jack Doyle) with eight targets. Campbell had an encouraging game as he had the most looks among Indy receivers and got the start along with Deon Cain. Campbell needs some work as he didn't look back on a deep toss from Jacoby Brissett that could have been a long touchdown. Campbell could emerge as the top receiver if T.Y. Hilton remains sidelined with a quad injury and may remain the No. 2 receiver when Hilton returns. However, the Colts have spread the ball around to all the receivers and tight ends, which could limit his upside.