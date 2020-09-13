Campbell tallied six receptions on nine targets for 71 yards in Week 1 against the Jaguars. He also chipped in one rush for nine yards.

Campbell got off to a fast start, tallying receptions of 21 and 18 yards on the first two offensive possessions. He turned in one additional reception of 17 yards in the second quarter, but was largely quiet thereafter. Campbell tied for the team-lead in targets with T.Y. Hilton, a positive sign that he is in line to take a leap in his second season as a pro. He'll look to build on this effort in the team's Week 2 matchup against the Vikings.